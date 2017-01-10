Milan

Man saved after scaling scaffolding at Milan court house

Threatened to throw himself off

Man saved after scaling scaffolding at Milan court house

Milan, January 10 - A man was saved on Tuesday after scaling scaffolding on Milan's courthouse building and threatening to throw himself off, saying he had been fighting for justice for 12 years. The man asked to speak to historic Clean Hands prosecutor Gherardo Colombo, who tried to talk him down along with another prosecutor, Alberto Nobili. Nobili eventually managed to get to the man and haul him into the building through a window. The man had been on his perch, more than 15 metres up, for some three hours.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La voleva morta. E le dà fuoco

La voleva morta. E le dà fuoco

Lui è in carcere, lei lo difende

Lui è in carcere, lei lo difende

I genitori si separano, 14enne s'impicca

I genitori si separano, 14enne s'impicca

Fermato il 24enne che ha dato fuoco alla sua ex

Fermato il 25enne che ha dato fuoco alla sua ex

Operazione Buena Venturaecco i nomi degli arrestati

Operazione Buena Ventura
ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive