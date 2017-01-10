Man saved after scaling scaffolding at Milan court house

Milan, January 10 - A man was saved on Tuesday after scaling scaffolding on Milan's courthouse building and threatening to throw himself off, saying he had been fighting for justice for 12 years. The man asked to speak to historic Clean Hands prosecutor Gherardo Colombo, who tried to talk him down along with another prosecutor, Alberto Nobili. Nobili eventually managed to get to the man and haul him into the building through a window. The man had been on his perch, more than 15 metres up, for some three hours.