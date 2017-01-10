Poletti sorry for Italy 'better off without young' statement

Rome, January 10 - Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti on Tuesday conformed to the senate that he was sorry for saying "it's better not to have" some young people who go abroad for work "under your feet". Poletti said the phrase, which has spurred calls for him to resign, was "mistaken". The phrase caused a storm in particular because it came just after the death in the Berlin terror truck attack of an Italian double university graduate who had found work at a Berlin-based transport company, Fabrizia Di Lorenzo, a 32-year-old from Sulmona in Abruzzo. One MP, Luca Barani of the centre-right ALA group, said Tuesday Poletti's renewed apology was "not enough" and he must quit. Barani said the phrase was a "milestone" and Poletti "can't pretend nothing happened".