Rome

Poletti sorry for Italy 'better off without young' statement

It was 'mistaken' says labour minister

Poletti sorry for Italy 'better off without young' statement

Rome, January 10 - Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti on Tuesday conformed to the senate that he was sorry for saying "it's better not to have" some young people who go abroad for work "under your feet". Poletti said the phrase, which has spurred calls for him to resign, was "mistaken". The phrase caused a storm in particular because it came just after the death in the Berlin terror truck attack of an Italian double university graduate who had found work at a Berlin-based transport company, Fabrizia Di Lorenzo, a 32-year-old from Sulmona in Abruzzo. One MP, Luca Barani of the centre-right ALA group, said Tuesday Poletti's renewed apology was "not enough" and he must quit. Barani said the phrase was a "milestone" and Poletti "can't pretend nothing happened".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La voleva morta. E le dà fuoco

La voleva morta. E le dà fuoco

Lui è in carcere, lei lo difende

Lui è in carcere, lei lo difende

I genitori si separano, 14enne s'impicca

I genitori si separano, 14enne s'impicca

Fermato il 24enne che ha dato fuoco alla sua ex

Fermato il 25enne che ha dato fuoco alla sua ex

Operazione Buena Venturaecco i nomi degli arrestati

Operazione Buena Ventura
ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive