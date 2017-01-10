M5S to stay in EFDD says Farage (3)

Brussels

Brussels, January 10 - Euroskeptic EFDD caucus leader Nigel Farage said Tuesday the EFDD would "continue to work together" with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) after the M5S's bid to join the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) was sunk Monday. "I'm happy to say all our differences with Beppe Grillo's movement have been resolved in an amicable manner," said Farage, the founder of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP). "After a few small administrative changes, we will continue our work together inside the EFDD caucus," Farage said. "Grillo's campaign for a referendum on the euro in Italy is gathering pace. "I have long admired his work in Italy and I wish him all the best. The anti-establishment campaign in Europe is just starting". Farage was speaking after a meeting with the M5S's 17 MEPs. ALDE pulled out of a deal to allow Grillo's movement in after half its MEPs rebelled against leader Guy Verhofstadt's decision.

