M5S to stay in EFDD says Farage (2)

Brussels
10/01/2017
Brussels, January 10 - Euroskeptic EFDD caucus leader Nigel Farage said Tuesday the EFDD would "continue to work together" with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) after the M5S's bid to join the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) was sunk Monday. "I'm happy to say all our differences with Beppe Grillo's movement have been resolved in an amicable manner," said Farage, the founder of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP). Farage was speaking after a meeting with the M5S's 17 MEPs. ALDE pulled out of a deal to allow Grillo's movement in after half its MEPs rebelled against leader Guy Verhofstadt's decision.
