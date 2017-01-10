Rome

Italy on UN SC for conflict prevention - Alfano (2)

I'll make Italian voice heard says FM

Italy on UN SC for conflict prevention - Alfano (2)

Rome, January 10 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Tuesday Italy had joined the United Nations Security Council "in a 2017 that looks like being full of commitments and increased international responsibilities for our country." He said "the special session of the Security Council, in the course of the morning, focuses on the issue of the prevention of conflicts and reaching a sustainable peace". Alfano said "in this seat I will bring high the voice of Italy which has an appreciated and multi-year experience in the sector, bringing, together with my colleagues, some innovative points to include the safeguard of the environment and the cultural heritage in the framework of an updated and integrated vision of the action of prevention". "In this framework must be inserted the meeting with Antonio Guterres, the new United Nations Secretary-General, who started his mandate on January 1 and who is seeking, also with our support, a strengthened role of coordination in the crucial sectors of wide-ranging security". "It is during the talks with Guterres that I will address, among other things, issues of utmost importance such as the reform of the SEcurity Council and the functioning of the Organisation, towards which Italy brings advanced proposals and solutions". "To complete such an important day," Alafano concluded, "I will inaugurate with my colleague from the Netherlands, Bert Koenders, the fascinating photographic show on the 'Pillars of Cooperation' and I will meet the President of the General Assembly, Fiji's Peter Thomson, to discuss ways of organising the work. "At the end, a series of bilateral talks with colleagues from the United Kingdom, Kazakhstan and Ethiopia".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La voleva morta. E le dà fuoco

La voleva morta. E le dà fuoco

Lui è in carcere, lei lo difende

Lui è in carcere, lei lo difende

I genitori si separano, 14enne s'impicca

I genitori si separano, 14enne s'impicca

Fermato il 24enne che ha dato fuoco alla sua ex

Fermato il 25enne che ha dato fuoco alla sua ex

Le cosche mafiose restano molto pericolose

Le cosche mafiose restano molto pericolose

di Francesco Maria Storino

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive