Tripoli migrant commitment now concrete action - Perrone

Rome, January 10 - Italian Ambassador to Libya Giuseppe Perrone said Tuesday that Monday's visit to Tripoli by Interior Minister Marco Minniti "was a great success" because it marked "the Libyans' commitment to fight against illegal immigration and human trafficking". The Libyans, he told ANSA on the phone, have realised that the migrant issue "does not just concern countries of arrival, but also those of transit". In yesterday's summit with Minniti, he said "they committed themselves on this front" Now, Perrone said, "we must work to translate these commitments into concrete actions"