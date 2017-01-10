Italy on UN SC for conflict prevention - Alfano

Rome, January 10 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Tuesday Italy had joined the United Nations Security Council "in a 2017 that looks like being full of commitments and increased international responsibilities for our country." He said "the special session of the Security Council, in the course of the morning, focuses on the issue of the prevention of conflicts and reaching a sustainable peace". Alfano said "in this seat I will bring high the voice of Italy which has an appreciated and multi-year experience in the sector, bringing, together with my colleagues, some innovative points to include the safeguard of the environment and the cultural heritage in the framework of an updated and integrated vision of the action of prevention".