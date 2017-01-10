Rome

Italy first to reopen Libya embassy given role - Perrone

Ambassador presents credentials to Serraj, aware of risk

Rome, January 10 - Italian Ambassador to Tripoli Giuseppe Perrone said Tuesday that Italy was the first Western country to reopen its embassy in Libya since 2014 due to its lead role in helping the North African nation. "There is always a situation of risk, but considering our special role in Libya, we have decided to make this political investment," Perrone told ANSA after presenting his credentials to Libyan Premier Fayez al-Serraj. Perrone had talks with Serraj and the Libyan foreign minister, who thanked Italy for reopening the embassy.

