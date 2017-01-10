Mina-Celentano top 2016 album charts

(by Claudia Fascia) Rome, January 10 - Singing duo Mina and Adriano Celentano topped the charts for the best-selling album in 2016 with Le Migliori (The Best), released in November, Top Of The Music Fimi/GfK has said. Tiziano Ferro and Ligabue made the podium respectively in second and third place with the albums Il mestiere della vita and Made in Italy. All the other albums in the top ten were by Italian singers with the exception of Coldplay in eighth place. The ranking is, as always, conditioned by Christmas sales, which account for approximately 30% of the total. In total 33 titles topped the albums charts during the course of the year. Of these, 25 were Italian. Instead just two Italian titles made it into the top 20 in the singles charts: Vorrei ma non posso by rappers J-Ax and Fedez in fifth place and Andiamo a comandare by Fabio Rovazzi in 11th place. Streaming in 2016 rose by 54% over the previous year, with nearly 100 million tracks. For the first time ever, premium streaming services outstripped free ones. The compilations charts were topped by Sanremo 2016 and the LP charts by David Bowie's Blackstar, released just two days before the music legend passed away last January.