Rome

Mina-Celentano top 2016 album charts

All Italian top 10 with exception of Coldplay

Mina-Celentano top 2016 album charts

(by Claudia Fascia) Rome, January 10 - Singing duo Mina and Adriano Celentano topped the charts for the best-selling album in 2016 with Le Migliori (The Best), released in November, Top Of The Music Fimi/GfK has said. Tiziano Ferro and Ligabue made the podium respectively in second and third place with the albums Il mestiere della vita and Made in Italy. All the other albums in the top ten were by Italian singers with the exception of Coldplay in eighth place. The ranking is, as always, conditioned by Christmas sales, which account for approximately 30% of the total. In total 33 titles topped the albums charts during the course of the year. Of these, 25 were Italian. Instead just two Italian titles made it into the top 20 in the singles charts: Vorrei ma non posso by rappers J-Ax and Fedez in fifth place and Andiamo a comandare by Fabio Rovazzi in 11th place. Streaming in 2016 rose by 54% over the previous year, with nearly 100 million tracks. For the first time ever, premium streaming services outstripped free ones. The compilations charts were topped by Sanremo 2016 and the LP charts by David Bowie's Blackstar, released just two days before the music legend passed away last January.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La voleva morta. E le dà fuoco

La voleva morta. E le dà fuoco

Lui è in carcere, lei lo difende

Lui è in carcere, lei lo difende

I genitori si separano, 14enne s'impicca

I genitori si separano, 14enne s'impicca

Fermato il 24enne che ha dato fuoco alla sua ex

Fermato il 25enne che ha dato fuoco alla sua ex

Le cosche mafiose restano molto pericolose

Le cosche mafiose restano molto pericolose

di Francesco Maria Storino

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive