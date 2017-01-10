Colosseum becomes part of archaeological park (2)

Rome

Rome, January 10 - The Colosseum has become park of an archaeological park that also includes the Domus Aurea, and the ancient Roman sites on the Palatine Hill and in the Forum, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini announced on Tuesday. The park will have a new director appointed via an international selection process, as has already happened for 30 other top cultural sites, including Florence's Uffizi museum. Franceschini said he has signed a ministerial decree that reorganizes management of the area to complete a reform launched in 2014. "It is incontestable that everywhere in Italy the move to autonomous museums has led to an improvement on many fronts," Franceschini said, "ranging from visitors who have grown to better services. It is a slow process, which will go at different speeds around the country, but which is bearing fruit".

