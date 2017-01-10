Rome

CIE migrant centres 'not Guantanamo' says Gabrielli

No mass expulsions says Italy police chief

Rome, January 10 - Italian police chief Farnco Gabrielli said Tuesday there had been a lot of "confusion" over new planned centres for migrant identification and expulsion (CIEs) in every Italian region and they would not be "new Guantanamos". "There has been a lot of confusion on the CIEs, no one wants to create Guantanamos: we simpy want to apply the law which envisages the expulsion of undocumented migrants. And expulsions cannot be done in 48 hours, sometimes not even three months; you have to identify the person, who must be recognised by the State who will take him back and that takes time"," Gabrielli said. "On average 50% of persons in the CIEs are repatriated, because the recognition of the foreign State is a precondition. When I hear talk of mass expulsions I say: How? Where? You have to measure up to reality".

