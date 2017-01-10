Frontex launches new pool of return experts (2)

Brussels, January 10 - European Union Border and Coast Guard Agency Frontex said Tuesday that it is launching a new pool of experts who will support the return of migrants across the EU. The return pool will ultimately consist of 690 return monitors, return escorts and return specialists. Frontex said the new pool will be especially important for Greece and Italy, which are taking the brunt of the Mediterranean asylum-seeker crisis. Return specialists will support identification of irregular migrants and acquisition of travel documents, including cooperation with consular authorities of countries of origin of returnees. Return escorts will support national escort officers during return operations coordinated by Frontex. Return monitors will carry out independent monitoring of return operations to ensure compliance with fundamental rights. All the experts will be able to identify persons in need of protection and refer them to the competent national authorities. "Our ability to draw on a pool of qualified return officers and experts will help increase efficiency and provide already overstretched national authorities with much needed support," said Frontex Executive Director Fabrice Leggeri. "This is particularly important in Greece and Italy, which received record numbers of migrants last year". The return pool will also include specialists in the protection of children's rights.