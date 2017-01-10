Rome

Gentiloni says no to new Cold War with Russia (2)

Premier hopes to put relations on right track at G7

Rome, January 10 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Tuesday that Italy was not willing to take part in a new Cold War against Russia. "We will try to set relations with Russia on the right track with the duty presidency of the G7, while remaining firm in our principles, loyal to our allies and unwilling (to be involved) in the relaunch of Cold War logic," Gentiloni told a news conference after meeting French President Francois Hollande in Paris. The Russian foreign ministry welcomed Gentiloni's words. Speaking to ANSA on the phone, spokesperson Maria Zakharova said "for many years we have said we are against a new Cold War logic. We cannot but support these words, above all seeing the common threats that we face today, such as that of terrorism". Gentiloni, who last month replaced the head of his centre-left Democratic Party (PD), ex-premier Matteo Renzi, after a flagship Constitutional reform was rejected in a referendum, is set to meet British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Thursday.

