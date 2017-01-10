EU celebrations in Rome open new page - Hollande

Paris, January 10 - French President Francois Hollande said Tuesday that the March celebrations in the Italian capital for the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Rome will kick off a new period for the European Union. "With the Rome ceremony for the 60th anniversary of the treaties we can celebrate a page of history or create a new part of this history," Hollande said after talks with Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni in Paris. "We want to open a new page for the future of Europe".