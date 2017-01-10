One charged in Lazio counter-terrorism operation

Rome, January 10 - A detained suspected member of Ansar al-Sharia, a Libyan group considered to be linked to al-Qaeda, was served an arrest warrant in a counter-terrorism operation Tuesday in Lazio, the region Rome belongs to, sources said. The suspect, Saber Hmidi, a 34-year-old Tunisian, recruited other followers while in prison, sources said. The suspect had a "special capacity to indoctrinate prison mates" according to the probe. The man was already in Rome's Rebibbia prison in relation to other cases. Searches were conducted in dawn raids targeting suspected members of terrorist organizations in Lazio as part of the operation, called "Black Flag". A flag of Ansar al-Sharia was found in Hmidi's home, sources said. Police said they had intercepted a phonecall in which he said "I am going to go to Syria to fight.