Rome

One charged in Lazio counter-terrorism operation

Suspected of being member of Libyan group linked to al-Qaeda

One charged in Lazio counter-terrorism operation

Rome, January 10 - A detained suspected member of Ansar al-Sharia, a Libyan group considered to be linked to al-Qaeda, was served an arrest warrant in a counter-terrorism operation Tuesday in Lazio, the region Rome belongs to, sources said. The suspect, Saber Hmidi, a 34-year-old Tunisian, recruited other followers while in prison, sources said. The suspect had a "special capacity to indoctrinate prison mates" according to the probe. The man was already in Rome's Rebibbia prison in relation to other cases. Searches were conducted in dawn raids targeting suspected members of terrorist organizations in Lazio as part of the operation, called "Black Flag". A flag of Ansar al-Sharia was found in Hmidi's home, sources said. Police said they had intercepted a phonecall in which he said "I am going to go to Syria to fight.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La voleva morta. E le dà fuoco

La voleva morta. E le dà fuoco

Lui è in carcere, lei lo difende

Lui è in carcere, lei lo difende

I genitori si separano, 14enne s'impicca

I genitori si separano, 14enne s'impicca

Fermato il 24enne che ha dato fuoco alla sua ex

Fermato il 25enne che ha dato fuoco alla sua ex

Le cosche mafiose restano molto pericolose

Le cosche mafiose restano molto pericolose

di Francesco Maria Storino

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive