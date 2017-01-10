Galantino against CIEs if they're 'detention places'

Rome
10/01/2017
Rome, January 10 - Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) Secretary General Nunzio Galantino said Tuesday that the Italian Church was against the reopening of identification and expulsion centres (CIE) for asylum seekers in Italy "if they continue to be effectively places of detention". Galantino told a news conference that the CIE centres must not be "without fundamental protections" for asylum seekers.
