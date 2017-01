Colosseum becomes part of archaeological park

Rome, January 10 - The Colosseum has become park of an archaeological park that also includes the Domus Aurea, and the ancient Roman sites on the Palatine Hill and in the Forum, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini announced on Tuesday. The park will have a new director appointed via an international selection process, as has already happened for 30 other top cultural sites, including Florence's Uffizi museum. Franceschini said he has signed a ministerial decree that reorganizes management of the area to complete a reform launched in 2014.