Flag-pulling Italian pair released from Thai jail

Bolzano
10/01/2017
Bolzano, January 10 - Two young Italians who were arrested in Thailand for pulling down several national flags and throwing them to the ground have been released from jail, sources said Tuesday. Tobias Gamper and Ian Gerstgrasser were tried early on Tuesday and handed fines, the sources said. The pair are under police surveillance and will be transferred to Bangkok before being expelled from the country.
Le altre notizie
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
Il pericoloso primato
dei giovani fumatori
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online