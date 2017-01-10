Bolzano

Flag-pulling Italian pair released from Thai jail

Bolzano, January 10 - Two young Italians who were arrested in Thailand for pulling down several national flags and throwing them to the ground have been released from jail, sources said Tuesday. Tobias Gamper and Ian Gerstgrasser were tried early on Tuesday and handed fines, the sources said. The pair are under police surveillance and will be transferred to Bangkok before being expelled from the country.

