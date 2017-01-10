Doctors heroes, organization probs in Nola- Lorenzin (2)

Rome, January 10 - Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin said organizational problems were to blame, not the doctors, after a furore emerged over patients being treated on the floor at a hospital at Nola, near Naples, at the weekend, due to a lack of beds and stretchers. "The doctors did their duty. I don't see what responsibility they can have," Lorenzin said. "If there are problems here, it is at a senior level, at the level of the ASL (health authority) and the 118 (emergency service)". Lorenzin sent in the NAS health cops to conduct an inspection at the Santa Maria della Pietà Hospital after pictures were posted on Facebook of two women lying on the floor, one of whom was being treated. Three doctors were suspended on Monday - hospital health director, Andreo De Stefano, the head of the emergency ward, Andrea Manzi, and the head of emergency medicine, Felice Avella - pending the result of an internal inquiry into the case.