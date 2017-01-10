Rome

Doctors heroes, organization probs in Nola- Lorenzin (2)

Minister comments on case of patients treated on floor

Doctors heroes, organization probs in Nola- Lorenzin (2)

Rome, January 10 - Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin said organizational problems were to blame, not the doctors, after a furore emerged over patients being treated on the floor at a hospital at Nola, near Naples, at the weekend, due to a lack of beds and stretchers. "The doctors did their duty. I don't see what responsibility they can have," Lorenzin said. "If there are problems here, it is at a senior level, at the level of the ASL (health authority) and the 118 (emergency service)". Lorenzin sent in the NAS health cops to conduct an inspection at the Santa Maria della Pietà Hospital after pictures were posted on Facebook of two women lying on the floor, one of whom was being treated. Three doctors were suspended on Monday - hospital health director, Andreo De Stefano, the head of the emergency ward, Andrea Manzi, and the head of emergency medicine, Felice Avella - pending the result of an internal inquiry into the case.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La voleva morta. E le dà fuoco

La voleva morta. E le dà fuoco

Lui è in carcere, lei lo difende

Lui è in carcere, lei lo difende

Fermato il 24enne che ha dato fuoco alla sua ex

Fermato il 25enne che ha dato fuoco alla sua ex

I genitori si separano, 14enne s'impicca

I genitori si separano, 14enne s'impicca

Dà fuoco alla ex, il 25enne si costituisce

Dà fuoco alla ex, il 25enne si costituisce

di Rosario Pasciuto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive