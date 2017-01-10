Two arrested for 'spying' on Renzi, Draghi and others

Rome, January 10 - Italian police have smashed a cyber-espionage centre that for years collected sensitive data on politicians, public institutions and administrations, professional studios and top entrepreneurs, sources said Tuesday. The investigation, conducted by the postal police, led to the arrest of two people - a nuclear engineer and his sister. The arrested pair are residents of London but are domiciled in Rome and are well known in the world of high finance, sources said. Ex-premier Matteo Renzi and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi are among the top figures allegedly spied on by the nuclear engineer and his sister, sources said on Tuesday. The siblings allegedly stored sensitive data taken from public institutions, professional studios and top entrepreneurs on servers seized in the United States, the sources said.