Hundreds of Italians stuck abroad amid foul weather

Hundreds of Italians stuck abroad amid foul weather

Rome, January 10 - Hundreds of Italians remained stranded abroad on Tuesday due to problems linked to bad weather at Istanbul airport. Those unable to return home included members of a Benevento orchestra who had been on tour to Shanghai. However, sources said they should make it back to Italy during the course of the day. Meanwhile in Italy snow was forecast from Tuesday morning in the northern regions of Liguria, Lombardy and Veneto and in the central Marche, while storms and strong winds were expected in the southern island region of Sicily from afternoon. Disruptions to water supplies due to frozen pipes were reported in Abruzzo and schools were set to remain closed in many parts of the country. Farmers' association Coldiretti also said prices of fresh vegetables had risen by 200% as a result of the freeze. The wave of Artic-like weather has claimed several lives in Italy in recent days, especially among homeless people.

