Record number of organ donors, transplants in 2016

Rome, January 10 - Italy's National Transplants Centre said Tuesday that 2016 was a record year for organ donations and transplants in the country. It said there were 1,596 donors last year and the number of patients to receive transplants increased by 400 to 3,736. It said that 273 of the transplants were of the kidney from people who were still alive and 20 others were liver transplants from living donors. Furthermore, the waiting lists for heart and lung transplants dropped last year, the centre said.