Two arrested for 'spying' on politicians, institutions

Rome
10/01/2017
Rome, January 10 - Italian police have smashed a cyber-espionage centre that for years collected sensitive data on politicians, public institutions and administrations, professional studios and top entrepreneurs, sources said Tuesday. The investigation, conducted by the postal police, led to the arrest of two people - a nuclear engineer and his sister. The arrested pair are residents of London but are domiciled in Rome and are well known in the world of high finance, source said.
