Reopening Tripoli embassy sign of confidence - Alfano (2)

Rome, January 9 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Monday "after two years Italy is once more operative in Libya with an ambassador who will tomorrow present his credentials to the local government. "The reopening of the embassy is an extremely important sign of friendship towards all the Libyan people and is a sign of strong confidence in the process of stabilisation of that country". Alfano said "we are working for concrete results on the fronts of fighting illegal immigration and human trafficking". Ambassador-designate Giuseppe Perrone is "one of the best experts on the region and on Mediterranean political issues, and that is why we chose him," Alfano said. "We are working, therefore, for concrete results on fighting illegal immigration, human trafficking and the control of migratory transit points on the southern frontier between Libya and Niger. "Compatibly with security conditions we aim to improve trade between our two countries, reinforce ties between our businessmen and Libyan ones, and promote investment opportunities, also in the crucial renewal of extraction infrastructure and bilateral cooperation in the field of renewable energy sources and non-conventional hydrocarbons".