ALDE pulls out of M5S deal (3)

Brussels, January 9 - The leader of the Alliance of Democrats and Liberals for Europe (ALDE), Guy Verhofstadt, said Monday ALDE was pulling out of a deal with Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). "I have arrived at the conclusion that there are not sufficient guarantees to carry forward a common agenda to reform Europe," the former Belgian premier said, adding that "there is not enough common ground to proceed with the 5-Star Movement's request to join the ALDE group". He said "there remain fundamental differences on key European questions". ALDE was to have voted on admitting the M5S on Tuesday. That vote has now been scrubbed. Verhofstadt added, "however, in questions of shared interest, such as the environment, transparency and direct democracy, the ALDE caucus and the 5-Star Movement will continue to work closely together".

