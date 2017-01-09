91st Pitti Uomo to kick off in Florence

Florence, January 9 - The 91st edition of Florence's international menswear trade fair Pitti Uomo is opening Tuesday with 1,220 brands showcasing their 2017 fall-winter collections. Italy's leading menswear trade show is wrapping up on Friday. This edition of the biannual event features 540 foreign brands, or 44% of labels showcasing their collections. They include Britain's Paul Smith who is launching a new collection, PS by Paul Smith, and New York-based Belgian fashion designer Tim Coppens, 40, who has won several prizes including the Swarovski Award for Menswear in 2014 over his ability to mix classic tailoring with street-style vibes. Classic outerwear will star across collections debuting at Florence's Fortezza da Basso. The Paltò brand will be showcasing a new 'Marcello' coat inspired by movie icon Marcello Mastroianni on the 20th anniversary of his death to celebrate his classic brand of elegance. Angelo Nardelli is presenting a coat in elastic wool. Classic outerwear will also dominate collections at Angelo Burri and Gant. The Esemplare label is launching a double-breasted military style. Sportswear will reign at Herno, with parkas and jackets, and Moorer, who will be presenting jackets with detachable shearling necks and vests and Roy Roger's, the Florentine label presenting a denim outerwear line with atelier Liverano. Events during the trade flair will include an exhibit dedicated to the founder of Neapolitan tailor Kiton, Ciro Paone. Also under the limelight will be Carlo Volpi, winner of last year's talent competition Who's On Next, minimalist designer Lucio Vannotti and the brand Sansovino 6 founded by US designer Edward Buchanan, considered one of the up-and-coming talents in knitwear, who will be presenting his menswear line. Leading Italian label Zzegna will be at Pitti for a preview of the menswear collection designed by its new creative director Alessandro Sartori. Tommy Hilfiger will also attend Pitti Uomo for the first time to present a selection of the brand's fall 2017 menswear. Florentine tailor Stefano Ricci on Wednesday will organize for the first time in 35 years a fashion show in the Sala Bianca (White Hall) at the Pitti Palace, where Giovan Battista Giorgini in 1952 first organized a major runway event marking the beginning of Italy's fashion week. Ricci's menswear collection has been inspired by the Florentine art collector of British origin Frederick Stibbert with special attention to detail and the label's handmade tailoring.