Woman says ex didn't set fire to her (2)

Messina, January 9 - A 22-year-old Italian woman taken to hospital after her 24-year-old former boyfriend allegedly set fire to her on Monday shouted from her hospital bed "it wasn't him, they've arrested an innocent man." The woman, Ylenia Grazia Bonavera, demanded to talk to the police. Her ex, named only as Alessio, turned himself in to police earlier after the incident in a rundown area of Messina in Sicily. Bonavera is not in serious condition. Neighbours said the pair often rowed and split up and got back together only to separate again.