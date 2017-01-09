'Unholy' alliance with M5S says ALDE EP vice head (2)

Brussels

Brussels, January 9 - Marielle de Sarnez, the deputy caucus leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), said Monday she would "do everything" to stop Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) joining the caucus. "It would be an unholy alliance," she tweeted. The M5S voted earlier to leave the euro-skpetic EFDD group and join ALDE, which is to vote on the bid Tuesday. De Sarnez's No echoes that of fellow ALDE French MEP, Sylvie Goulard. Spanish ALDE members were reported to be dubious about how to vote while others were said to be reticent but not wholly against the M5S. photo: ALDE leader Guy Verhofstadt

