Detroit

Marchionne thanks Trump (2)

FCA will adjust to changes

Marchionne thanks Trump (2)

Detroit, January 9 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) CEO Sergio Marchionne on Monday thanked US President-elect Donald Trump for thanking FCA for its one-billion-euro investment in the US this year. "I thank him from my heart for thanking us," Marchionne said, stressing the investment was "due" after the 2009 deal that led to Fiat merging with Chrsyler. "I haven't spoken with the president-elect, I haven't spoken with his staff," Marchionne went on. He said FCA would "adjust to the rules, when and if they change" under Trump. "We still don't know exatcly what will change," he said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La voleva morta. E le dà fuoco

La voleva morta. E le dà fuoco

Morto l'uomo colpito da meningite

Morto l'uomo colpito da meningite

Incidente nella notte, tre feriti

Incidente nella notte, tre feriti

Giovane morta dopo il partoIndagati 10 medici

Giovane morta dopo il parto
Indagati 10 medici

di Marialucia Conistabile

Fermato il 24enne che ha dato fuoco alla sua ex

Fermato il 25enne che ha dato fuoco alla sua ex

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive