Marchionne thanks Trump (2)

Detroit
09/01/2017
Detroit, January 9 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) CEO Sergio Marchionne on Monday thanked US President-elect Donald Trump for thanking FCA for its one-billion-euro investment in the US this year. "I thank him from my heart for thanking us," Marchionne said, stressing the investment was "due" after the 2009 deal that led to Fiat merging with Chrsyler. "I haven't spoken with the president-elect, I haven't spoken with his staff," Marchionne went on. He said FCA would "adjust to the rules, when and if they change" under Trump. "We still don't know exatcly what will change," he said.
