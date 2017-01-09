Rome

Some Rome schools closed for insufficient heating

Closures in Matera, Brindisi, and Potenza for weather

Rome, January 9 - Some Rome schools remained closed on Monday, the first day back after holiday break, due to lack of heat caused by malfunctioning systems or from heaters not having been turned on long enough prior to reopening. Meanwhile in the southern towns of Brindisi, Matera and Potenza, schools were closed for snow. Two elementary schools and a middle school in Pisa faced broken heaters that technicians repaired, and schools remained open. Andrea Russo, secretary of the Lazio Network of Middle School Students, said a school on Via Silvestri in Rome suspended lessons due to broken heating. "In the majority of other superior schools, despite the fact that the heaters are on, (students) are freezing, even with heavy coats and gloves on," Russo said. He said Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi's "warm schools operation" ordering heaters be turned on 24 hours prior to the start of lessons, "wasn't sufficient".

