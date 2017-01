Raggi moves to eject Marra's brother from post (2)

Rome, January 9 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi has requested that the city administration cancel the nomination of Renato Marra, Raffaele Marra's brother, as director of the council's tourism department. Raffaele Marra, Rome's former head of personnel, was arrested last month in relation to a corruption probe. Anti-corruption authority ANAC had highlighted a possible conflict of interest in Renato Marra's appointment. Furthermore, prosecutors have opened an investigation into some of Raggi's appointments, including that of Raffaele Marra.