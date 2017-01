11-mth tax take up 3.9% to 404 bn (2)

Rome, January 9 - Italy's tax revenues rose 3.9% to 404.2 billion euros in the first 11 months of 2016 compared to the same period in 2015, the economy ministry said Monday. The VAT take was 4.8% up at 106.823 billion and the income from tax controls was 2.5% up at 7.5 billion euros. Tax evasion is one of the biggest problems affecting the Italian economy.