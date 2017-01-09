'Thanks Fiat Chrysler and Ford' tweets Trump (2)

New York, January 9 - US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday tweeted "thanks Fiat Chrysler and Ford!" after the carmakers announced investments in the US. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) CEO Sergio Marchionne said it was too early to say what Trump would do after campaign vows to impose trade tariffs and revise NAFTA. "It's all speculation, let's see what he does when he is installed," said Marchionne, adding that a recently announced one-billion-euro investment in the US is not linked to Trump. The Jeep brand must be globalised, Marchionne said. "The national and international Jeep card is what we must do," he said, stressing that possible new trade barriers could impact Jeep's expansion plans. Marchionne said he had not had "direct contact" with Trump. "I've met him in the past," he said. The CEO added there was a "growing awareness" that FCA's 2018 targets were realistic. "I confirm all the 2018 objectives", Marchionne said. He said the dividend "could arrive a bit earlier" than first envisaged. Marchionne said a major deal with another car giant was possible before he leaves FCA. "I don't rule anything out. It's impossible: things change in six months, in six days. We are open, we continue to be open", he said. Marchionne said he "hoped" FCA's 2018 balance sheet "will be the last I sign". He was answering a question on whether he would sign the company's balance sheets up till 2020.