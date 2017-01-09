'Speculation' on Trump says Marchionne (2)

Detroit

1-bn-euro investment not linked to president-elect

Detroit, January 9 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) CEO Sergio Marchionne said Monday it was too early to say what US President-elect Donald Trump would do on campaign vows to impose trade tariffs or revise NAFTA. "It's all speculation, let's see what he does when he is installed," said Marchionne, adding that a recently announced one-billion-euro investment in the US is not linked to Trump. The Jeep brand must be globalised, Marchionne said. "The national and international Jeep card is what we must do," he said, stressing that possible new trade barriers could impact Jeep's expansion plans. Marchionne said he had not had "direct contact" with Trump. "I've met him in the past," he said. The CEO added there was a "growing awareness" that FCA's 2018 targets were realistic.

