'Speculation' on Trump says Marchionne

Detroit, January 9 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) CEO Sergio Marchionne said Monday it was too early to say what US President-elect Donald Trump would do on campaign vows to impose trade tariffs or revise NAFTA. "It's all speculation, let's see what he does when he is installed," said Marchionne, adding that a recently announced one-billion-euro investment in the US is not linked to Trump.