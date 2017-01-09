No protection for companies over banks - privacy chief (2)

Rome
09/01/2017
Rome, January 9 - Antonello Soro, the head of Italy's privacy watchdog, said Monday that privacy regulations would not prevent the publication of the names of companies that had big debts with several banks recently rescued thanks to State interventions. Antonio Pautelli, the head of Italian banking association ABI, has called for the names of the top 100 debtors who contributed to those banks' plight to be made public. "It should be stated that most of them... have not enjoyed any form of protection since 2011, at least in terms of privacy," Soro said. "The case is different when individuals are the ones who receive those loans".
Le altre notizie
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
Il pericoloso primato
dei giovani fumatori
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online