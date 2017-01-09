No protection for companies over banks - privacy chief (2)

Rome, January 9 - Antonello Soro, the head of Italy's privacy watchdog, said Monday that privacy regulations would not prevent the publication of the names of companies that had big debts with several banks recently rescued thanks to State interventions. Antonio Pautelli, the head of Italian banking association ABI, has called for the names of the top 100 debtors who contributed to those banks' plight to be made public. "It should be stated that most of them... have not enjoyed any form of protection since 2011, at least in terms of privacy," Soro said. "The case is different when individuals are the ones who receive those loans".