Two Italians arrested for pulling down Thai flags (2)

Bangkok, January 9 - Two Italian tourists aged 18 and 20 were arrested on Monday in Krabi, southern Thailand, for allegedly pulling down Thai flags in the town centre and throwing them on the ground, police sources told ANSA. They could face up to two years in prison for desecrating Thailand's national flag. The sources said the pair, who were made to apologize in a video, will appear before a military court in the city of Surat Thani. The case is being followed by the Italian embassy in Bangkok, which has contacted the families. According to local media, the pair were named as Tobias, 20, and Ian, 18. They were arrested at their guesthouse after allegedly being caught on CCTV tearing down five Thai flags from the awnings of some shops in Krabi on Saturday night. The Italians tried to justify their actions by saying they were drunk after spending all night in a pub.