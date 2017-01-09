Bangkok

Two Italians arrested for pulling down Thai flags (2)

'Drunk after night in pub'

Two Italians arrested for pulling down Thai flags (2)

Bangkok, January 9 - Two Italian tourists aged 18 and 20 were arrested on Monday in Krabi, southern Thailand, for allegedly pulling down Thai flags in the town centre and throwing them on the ground, police sources told ANSA. They could face up to two years in prison for desecrating Thailand's national flag. The sources said the pair, who were made to apologize in a video, will appear before a military court in the city of Surat Thani. The case is being followed by the Italian embassy in Bangkok, which has contacted the families. According to local media, the pair were named as Tobias, 20, and Ian, 18. They were arrested at their guesthouse after allegedly being caught on CCTV tearing down five Thai flags from the awnings of some shops in Krabi on Saturday night. The Italians tried to justify their actions by saying they were drunk after spending all night in a pub.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La voleva morta. E le dà fuoco

La voleva morta. E le dà fuoco

Morto l'uomo colpito da meningite

Morto l'uomo colpito da meningite

Incidente nella notte, tre feriti

Incidente nella notte, tre feriti

Giovane morta dopo il partoIndagati 10 medici

Giovane morta dopo il parto
Indagati 10 medici

di Marialucia Conistabile

Calabrese lascia in auto il figlio al freddo per giocare, arrestato

Calabrese lascia in auto il figlio al freddo per giocare, arrestato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive