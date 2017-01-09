Health cops at hospital where people treated on floor (3)

Rome, January 9 - NAS Carabinieri health police on Monday started an inspection at a hospital in Nola, near Naples, after reports that patients were treated on the floor because there were not enough beds and stretchers. The investigation at Nola's Santa Maria della Pietà Hospital was ordered by Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin after a patient posted onto Facebook a photo of two women lying on the floor. A doctor can be seen in the photo as he kneels down to treat one of the women. He is wearing a jacket as the heating was not working properly, according to the post, which was followed by several comments posted by former patients who said they were also treated under similar conditions. The hospital, which had a reported 1,200 patients over the past week, had no running water on Monday and firefighters had to bring two tankers. The hospital's health director defended the decision to treat some patients on the floor. "We preferred to treat them on the floor than not give them any health care," said Andrea De Stefano. "We have 15 stretchers in the hospital, 10 in the emergency room and on Saturday we seized two from ambulances to face the emergency". De Stefano said the situation at the hospital was "returning to normal". He said that, in one instance, the emergency use of a defibrillator had saved a man's life.