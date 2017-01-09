Marino 'careless' says acquittal sentence (2)

Rome

Rome, January 9 - Former Rome Mayor Ignazio Marino was careless but did not commit any crime over more than 50 dinners paid for with a city credit card for which he was acquitted in October, according to a judge's sentence released Monday. "It appears clear that possible mistakes...have no penal relevance but are a sign of a system marked by imprecision and superficiality," said preliminary hearings judge Pierluigi Balestrieri over the 56 dinners billed to the city. Marino, who resigned in 2015 amid an expenses scandal, was acquitted of embezzlement, fraud and forgery on October 7. Prosecutors had requested a prison sentence of three years four months.

