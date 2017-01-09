Woman runs over mother, relative, 'perhaps intentionally'

Pisa

Pisa, January 9 - A 50-year-old woman who ran over and killed her mother and a relative on Monday in the Tuscan city of Volterra did so intentionally, according to an eye witness. Initial reports said the woman is a psychiatric patient at a local ASL health center and reportedly suffers from persecutory delusions. She is currently being treated at a local hospital and is in a state of shock. The woman, according to initial investigations, allegedly believed the two victims, aged 70 and 75, were the "cause of her problems". She ran them over while they were on a sidewalk in Viale Ferrucci in the city center, near the Roman Theater, according to the witness. A third person, a 63-year-old man, reported minor injuries and is being treated at the hospital in Volterra. Police officers are at the scene, which has been cordoned off.

