Rome

U2 to perform on July 15 in Rome

At Olympic Stadium to celebrate 30th anniversary of Joshua Tree

U2 to perform on July 15 in Rome

Rome, January 9 - U2 will perform on July 15 in Rome, at the Olympic Stadium. The date was published on the website of the band, which has scheduled a tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its landmark album The Joshua Tree. The tour will feature a complete performance of the 1987 album and will kick off on May 12 in Vancouver. U2 will be performing with the support of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds in Europe. The band will tour the US with Mumford & Sons, the Lumineers and One Republic. Ticket sales will begin on January 16.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La voleva morta. E le dà fuoco

La voleva morta. E le dà fuoco

Morto l'uomo colpito da meningite

Morto l'uomo colpito da meningite

Incidente nella notte, tre feriti

Incidente nella notte, tre feriti

Giovane morta dopo il partoIndagati 10 medici

Giovane morta dopo il parto
Indagati 10 medici

di Marialucia Conistabile

Calabrese lascia in auto il figlio al freddo per giocare, arrestato

Calabrese lascia in auto il figlio al freddo per giocare, arrestato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive