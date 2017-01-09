U2 to perform on July 15 in Rome

Rome, January 9 - U2 will perform on July 15 in Rome, at the Olympic Stadium. The date was published on the website of the band, which has scheduled a tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its landmark album The Joshua Tree. The tour will feature a complete performance of the 1987 album and will kick off on May 12 in Vancouver. U2 will be performing with the support of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds in Europe. The band will tour the US with Mumford & Sons, the Lumineers and One Republic. Ticket sales will begin on January 16.