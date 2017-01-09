Pope expresses concern for Europe

Vatican City

Vatican City, January 9 - Pope Francis on Monday expressed the Vatican's "interest and concern" for Europe and its future in an address to the diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See. The pontiff said that in the midst of "disruptive drives, it is of the utmost urgency to update the 'idea of Europe"'. "All of Europe is going through a key moment in its history during which it has to find its identity again", the pope also said. This requires Europe to rediscover its own roots "in order to shape its future", he went on to say, stressing that a new idea of Europe should produce a "new humanism based on the ability to integrate, dialogue and generate" that have made the so-called Old Continent great.

