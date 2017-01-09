Brussels

Farage says Grillo has joined EU establishment

Former UKIP leader says ALDE are 'Eurofanatic'

Farage says Grillo has joined EU establishment

Brussels, January 9 - Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage on Monday blasted the decision by Beppe Grillo's 5-Star Movement (M5S) to leave Euroskeptic EFDD group in the European Parliament and join the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe Group (ALDE). "The 5-Star Movement have joined the EU establishment," said Farage, who is EFDD co-chair. "Beppe Grillo will now join ALDE's Eurofanatic establishment, which supports the TTIP, mass immigration and the European army but opposes direct democracy".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La voleva morta. E le dà fuoco

La voleva morta. E le dà fuoco

Morto l'uomo colpito da meningite

Morto l'uomo colpito da meningite

Incidente nella notte, tre feriti

Incidente nella notte, tre feriti

Giovane morta dopo il partoIndagati 10 medici

Giovane morta dopo il parto
Indagati 10 medici

di Marialucia Conistabile

Calabrese lascia in auto il figlio al freddo per giocare, arrestato

Calabrese lascia in auto il figlio al freddo per giocare, arrestato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive