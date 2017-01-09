Farage says Grillo has joined EU establishment

Brussels
09/01/2017
Brussels, January 9 - Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage on Monday blasted the decision by Beppe Grillo's 5-Star Movement (M5S) to leave Euroskeptic EFDD group in the European Parliament and join the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe Group (ALDE). "The 5-Star Movement have joined the EU establishment," said Farage, who is EFDD co-chair. "Beppe Grillo will now join ALDE's Eurofanatic establishment, which supports the TTIP, mass immigration and the European army but opposes direct democracy".
Le altre notizie
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
Il pericoloso primato
dei giovani fumatori
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online