Grillo salutes Farage after M5S leaves EFDD (2)

Rome, January 9 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo on Monday saluted former UKIP leader Nigel Farage after the anti-establishment group voted to leave Euroskeptic EFDD group in the European parliament and join the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe Group (ALDE). "Dear Nigel, our paths have taken a different route," read a message on Grillo's blog. "You obtained the victory of UKIP's main battle: the leaving of the European Union by the UK. An extraordinary result that would never have arrived without your leadership. And I'm glad it came through a referendum, the maximum expression of the popular will. "The 5 Star MoVement's battle has yet to come, and to win it we evaluated to go to another political group in the European Parliament because, in this way, we think we can deal with more concentration both, you and us, the next challenges. "I wish you the best and hope that our paths will cross each other again, maybe when you will be an ambassador of the United Kingdom to the United States, as advocated by the President-elect (DonalD) Trump. "We can change this world. "With affection and esteem, Beppe Grillo".