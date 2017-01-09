Rome

Grillo salutes Farage after M5S leaves EFDD (2)

'Our paths have taken a different route' says blog

Grillo salutes Farage after M5S leaves EFDD (2)

Rome, January 9 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo on Monday saluted former UKIP leader Nigel Farage after the anti-establishment group voted to leave Euroskeptic EFDD group in the European parliament and join the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe Group (ALDE). "Dear Nigel, our paths have taken a different route," read a message on Grillo's blog. "You obtained the victory of UKIP's main battle: the leaving of the European Union by the UK. An extraordinary result that would never have arrived without your leadership. And I'm glad it came through a referendum, the maximum expression of the popular will. "The 5 Star MoVement's battle has yet to come, and to win it we evaluated to go to another political group in the European Parliament because, in this way, we think we can deal with more concentration both, you and us, the next challenges. "I wish you the best and hope that our paths will cross each other again, maybe when you will be an ambassador of the United Kingdom to the United States, as advocated by the President-elect (DonalD) Trump. "We can change this world. "With affection and esteem, Beppe Grillo".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La voleva morta. E le dà fuoco

La voleva morta. E le dà fuoco

Morto l'uomo colpito da meningite

Morto l'uomo colpito da meningite

Incidente nella notte, tre feriti

Incidente nella notte, tre feriti

Giovane morta dopo il partoIndagati 10 medici

Giovane morta dopo il parto
Indagati 10 medici

di Marialucia Conistabile

Calabrese lascia in auto il figlio al freddo per giocare, arrestato

Calabrese lascia in auto il figlio al freddo per giocare, arrestato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive