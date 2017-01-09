M5S votes to leave Euroskeptic group, join ALDE

Rome, January 9 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) said Monday that its supporters had voted in favour of a proposal to leave the Euroskeptic EFDD group in the European parliament and join the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe Group (ALDE). The blog of M5S leader Beppe Grillo said that 40,654 members took part in the vote, with 31,914 (78.5%) backing the proposal to join ALDE. Another 6,444 voted to stay in EFDD, which features the UK Independence Party, while 2,296 voted for the M5S's MEPs to be unaligned.