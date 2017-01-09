Pope urges political, religious leaders to oppose terrorism (2)

Vatican City, January 9 - Pope Francis on Monday appealed to political and religious leaders to take a stand against "fundamentalist terrorism" during an audience with the diplomatic corps. He said that this problem was "the fruit of serious spiritual poverty" and "often... of considerable social poverty". He added that terrorism can be "defeated only with the contribution of religious and political leaders". He said the former should transmit values that do not counterpose "fear of God and love of others". The Catholic leader said that nations should not close their doors to asylum seekers, while adding that he acknowledged the need for governments to be prudent. The Argentine pontiff said "a prudent approach" did not imply "policies of closure", saying that authorities needed to assess how many people could be received "with wisdom and long-sightedness". He added said States must not let a few countries "support the humanitarian burden" alone and thanked Italy, Germany, Greece and Sweden for what they have done in the asylum-seeker crisis.