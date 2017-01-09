Soccer: Higuain double helps Juve set home-win record

Rome, January 9 - A double by Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain helped champions Juventus set a new record for home wins in Serie A as they beat Bologna 3-0 in Turin on Sunday. Higuain's compatriot Paulo Dybala also converted a penalty to help Juve notch their 26th consecutive home win, beating the previous record they set between 2013 and 2015. The victory kept Juve, who are chasing a sixth consecutive Serie A title, four points clear of second-placed AS Roma with a game in hand as the season reached its half-way stage. Roma won 1-0 at Genoa thanks to an Armando Izzo own goal. Third-placed Napoli came back to beat Sampdoria 2-1 on Saturday. Fourth-placed Lazio beat relegation-threatened Crotone 1-0 in Rome while fifth-placed AC Milan overcame Cagliari by the same scoreline.