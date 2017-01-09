Health cops at hospital where people treated on floor

Rome, January 9 - NAS Carabinieri health police on Monday started an inspection at a hospital in Nola, near Naples, after reports that patients were treated on the floor because there were not enough beds and stretchers. The investigation at Nola's Santa Maria della Pietà Hospital was ordered by Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin after a patient posted onto Facebook a photo of two women lying on the floor. A doctor can be seen in the photo as he kneels down to treat one of the women.