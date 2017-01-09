Pope calls for prudence, not closure, on migrants

Vatican City, January 9 - Pope Francis said Monday that nations should not close their doors to asylum seekers, while adding that he acknowledged the need for governments to be prudent. The Argentine pontiff said "a prudent approach" did not imply "policies of closure", saying that authorities needed to assess how many people could be received "with wisdom and long-sightedness". He added said States must not let a few countries "support the humanitarian burden" alone and thanked Italy, Germany, Greece and Sweden for what they have done in the asylum-seeker crisis.