Unemployment up to 11.9% despite rise in number in work

Rome, January 9 - Italy's unemployment rate rose to 11.9% in November even though the number of people in work actually rose, ISTAT said on Monday. The unemployment rate is 0.2% of a percentage point up with respect to October and 0.5 of a point up on November 2015, taking it to the highest level since June 2015. The national statistics agency said 3,089,000 people were unemployed in November, up 57.000 on October and 165,000 on the same month in 2015. The increase was driven by a drop in the number of people aged 15-to-64 not active on the labour market - by 93,000 on October and by 469,000 on November 2015. This took the proportion of people considered 'inactive' down to a new low of 34.8%. The number of people in employment increased by 19,000 (0.1%) in November compared to October and by 201,000 (0.9%) compared to the same period in 2015, ISTAT said on Monday.